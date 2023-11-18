GameSquare (CVE:GAM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

GameSquare (CVE:GAM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.26) by C($0.32), reports. The firm had revenue of C$21.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.14 million.

GameSquare Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GameSquare in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

GameSquare Company Profile

