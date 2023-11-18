Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Gannett Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Gannett stock opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. Gannett has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60. The firm has a market cap of $280.63 million, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Reed purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,304,323 shares in the company, valued at $6,641,689.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gannett

Gannett Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Gannett in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Gannett in the third quarter worth about $852,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Gannett in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Gannett by 285.4% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 62,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 46,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gannett by 101.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 53,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 27,089 shares during the last quarter. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gannett Media and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 218 daily print media with total paid circulation of approximately 1.6 million and Sunday circulation of 4.1 million; 175 weekly print media; and 266 locally-focused websites.

