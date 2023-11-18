Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.
Gannett Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of Gannett stock opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. Gannett has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60. The firm has a market cap of $280.63 million, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Michael Reed purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,304,323 shares in the company, valued at $6,641,689.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gannett
Gannett Company Profile
Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gannett Media and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 218 daily print media with total paid circulation of approximately 1.6 million and Sunday circulation of 4.1 million; 175 weekly print media; and 266 locally-focused websites.
