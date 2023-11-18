General Electric (LON:GEC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $118.68

General Electric (LON:GEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 118.68 ($1.46) and last traded at GBX 118.19 ($1.45), with a volume of 38221 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.29).

General Electric Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.39. The company has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 108.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 106.78.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 332.99%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

