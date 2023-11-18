General Electric (NYSE:GE) Sets New 12-Month High at $118.72

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $118.72 and last traded at $118.14, with a volume of 1116746 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.93.

General Electric Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.46. The firm has a market cap of $130.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GE. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in General Electric by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after buying an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth $230,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

