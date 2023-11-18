Genesis Land Development Corp. (GDC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 20th

Genesis Land Development Corp. (TSE:GDC – Get Free Report) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, December 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th.
Genesis Land Development Trading Down 1.3 %
GDC stock opened at C$2.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$133.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.19. Genesis Land Development has a 52 week low of C$1.83 and a 52 week high of C$2.50.
