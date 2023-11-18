GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Given New $40.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for GH Research’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.
GH Research Stock Down 11.7 %
Shares of GHRS opened at $6.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.57. GH Research has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $14.64.
GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts expect that GH Research will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.
GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company develops 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD). Its lead program is GH001, an inhalable mebufotenin product candidate that has completed two Phase 1 clinical trials and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with TRD.
