GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Given New $40.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for GH Research’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.

GH Research Stock Down 11.7 %

Shares of GHRS opened at $6.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.57. GH Research has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $14.64.

Get GH Research alerts:

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts expect that GH Research will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GH Research

GH Research Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of GH Research by 13,760.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of GH Research by 277.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of GH Research in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in GH Research during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in GH Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000.

(Get Free Report)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company develops 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD). Its lead program is GH001, an inhalable mebufotenin product candidate that has completed two Phase 1 clinical trials and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with TRD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GH Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GH Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.