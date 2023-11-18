Glen Eagle Resources (CVE:GER) Trading 50% Higher

Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (CVE:GER – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 50% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 153,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 131,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Glen Eagle Resources Stock Down 33.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.39.

About Glen Eagle Resources

(Get Free Report)

Glen Eagle Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mining properties in Canada and Honduras. It is also involved in the recovery of gold and silver from tailings and rocks. The company holds 80% interest in Piedra Dorada mining concession located in the mining district of El Corpus in Honduras.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Glen Eagle Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glen Eagle Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.