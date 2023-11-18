Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) Shares Sold by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ – Free Report) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Global X China Consumer ETF worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,398,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF in the first quarter valued at $9,004,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 91.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 158,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 75,944 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 351.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 70,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 521.7% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 74,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 62,896 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CHIQ opened at $18.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $306.02 million, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.64. Global X China Consumer ETF has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $24.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.58.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

