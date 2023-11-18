Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Issues Earnings Results

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $91.75 million during the quarter. Gogoro had a negative return on equity of 33.40% and a negative net margin of 17.49%.

Gogoro Stock Performance

NASDAQ GGR opened at $2.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $656.90 million, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Gogoro has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $5.09.

Get Gogoro alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gogoro

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Gogoro by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 8,502,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751,238 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Gogoro in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,959,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Gogoro by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 62,770 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gogoro by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gogoro by 1,344.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 57,884 shares in the last quarter. 14.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gogoro Company Profile

Gogoro Inc delivers and markets swappable electric fuel and intelligent light urban vehicles. It also operates platform for battery swapping networks, and a comprehensive ecosystem of enabling technologies for the vehicles, as well as develops smart Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gogoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.