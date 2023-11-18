Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.93% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $4,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 120.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 378,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,478,000 after purchasing an additional 31,119 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $56.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.95 and a 200-day moving average of $56.48. The stock has a market cap of $458.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $51.71 and a 52 week high of $61.68.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

