GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Insider Scott Wagner Buys 104,079 Shares

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) insider Scott Wagner bought 104,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.16 per share, with a total value of $537,047.64. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 104,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,047.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

GoodRx Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX opened at $5.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.78, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.17. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $9.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.89.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.52 million. GoodRx had a return on equity of 2.25% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on GoodRx from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on GoodRx from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. TD Cowen raised GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoodRx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.97.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDRX. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 207.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 2,602.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 301.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

