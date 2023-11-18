Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GRCL. Citigroup lowered their target price on Gracell Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Gracell Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gracell Biotechnologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Get Gracell Biotechnologies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Gracell Biotechnologies

Gracell Biotechnologies Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of GRCL opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average is $3.48. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $6.99. The stock has a market cap of $359.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of -1.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 228,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) in adult; and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.