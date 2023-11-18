GrainCorp Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.30 (ASX:GNC)

GrainCorp Limited (ASX:GNC – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, November 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th.

GrainCorp Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25.

About GrainCorp

GrainCorp Limited operates as an agribusiness and processing company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Agribusiness and Processing. The company handles, markets, and trades in wheat, barley, sorghum, corn, oilseeds, pulses, organics, canola, chickpeas, and specialty commodities; handles, processes, stores, and transports grains and oilseeds; refines, bleaches, deodorizes, and blends edible fats and oil products; and crushes, processes, manufactures, and distributes edible oils.

