Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Graphic Packaging has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Graphic Packaging has a payout ratio of 14.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Graphic Packaging to earn $2.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.4%.

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $22.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.29. Graphic Packaging has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $27.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 265,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 34,516 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 485,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,809,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 10.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth about $322,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

