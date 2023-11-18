Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Major Shareholder Acquires $46,534.16 in Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 23,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $46,534.16. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,193,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,344,404.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Northern Right Capital Managem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 13th, Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 14,438 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $28,154.10.

Great Elm Group Price Performance

Shares of GEG stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 23.46 and a quick ratio of 23.46. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49.

Institutional Trading of Great Elm Group

Great Elm Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEG. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Group in the second quarter worth $44,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Group in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 41.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Great Elm Group by 14.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504 shares during the period. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC grew its holdings in Great Elm Group by 172.9% during the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 144,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 91,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a asset management company. The company engages in credit, real estate, and finance businesses. It is also involved in business development related activities and offers investment management services. The company was formerly known as Great Elm Capital Group, Inc and changed its name to Great Elm Group, Inc in December 2020.

