Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Major Shareholder Acquires $46,534.16 in Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 23,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $46,534.16. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,193,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,344,404.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Northern Right Capital Managem also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 13th, Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 14,438 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $28,154.10.
Great Elm Group Price Performance
Shares of GEG stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 23.46 and a quick ratio of 23.46. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49.
Great Elm Group Company Profile
Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a asset management company. The company engages in credit, real estate, and finance businesses. It is also involved in business development related activities and offers investment management services. The company was formerly known as Great Elm Capital Group, Inc and changed its name to Great Elm Group, Inc in December 2020.
