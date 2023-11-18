Greenland Technologies (GTEC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 20th.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Greenland Technologies had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $23.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.00 million. On average, analysts expect Greenland Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Greenland Technologies Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of GTEC stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. Greenland Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.24. The stock has a market cap of $43.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Greenland Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenland Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenland Technologies in the second quarter worth $39,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Greenland Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Greenland Technologies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenland Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Greenland Technologies Company Profile

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells transmission products for material handling machineries in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

Featured Articles

