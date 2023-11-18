GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,908 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in GSK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the 1st quarter valued at $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,553.75.

GSK Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $35.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $39.74.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3398 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

