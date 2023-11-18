Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $40.00

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 40 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 41.80 ($0.51), with a volume of 19105 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41 ($0.50).

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £139.55 million, a P/E ratio of -232.22 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 42.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 45.73.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Company Profile

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in United Kingdom based companies; primarily trading on AIM.

