Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Raised to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Harmony Gold Mining from $3.80 to $3.40 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.40.

HMY opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average of $4.41. Harmony Gold Mining has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $5.60.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,480,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,627,033 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $240,371,000 after buying an additional 168,513 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $558,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 319.0% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 849,122 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 646,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

