Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Haynes International has a dividend payout ratio of 19.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Haynes International to earn $4.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.

Shares of HAYN opened at $51.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.49. The stock has a market cap of $652.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.51. Haynes International has a 52 week low of $41.15 and a 52 week high of $60.85.

Haynes International ( NASDAQ:HAYN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.04). Haynes International had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $160.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.77 million. On average, analysts expect that Haynes International will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 188.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 12.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.

