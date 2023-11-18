Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYNGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Haynes International has a dividend payout ratio of 19.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Haynes International to earn $4.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.

Haynes International Stock Performance

Shares of HAYN opened at $51.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.49. The stock has a market cap of $652.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.51. Haynes International has a 52 week low of $41.15 and a 52 week high of $60.85.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYNGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.04). Haynes International had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $160.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.77 million. On average, analysts expect that Haynes International will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haynes International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 188.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 12.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Haynes International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.

