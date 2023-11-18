Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Haynes International has a payout ratio of 19.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Haynes International to earn $4.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.

Haynes International Stock Performance

Haynes International stock opened at $51.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.67 million, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.87 and its 200 day moving average is $47.49. Haynes International has a 1-year low of $41.15 and a 1-year high of $60.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Haynes International ( NASDAQ:HAYN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $160.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.77 million. Haynes International had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 7.88%. Research analysts forecast that Haynes International will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haynes International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Haynes International by 188.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 77.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 11.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 6.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 30.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.

Featured Stories

