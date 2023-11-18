Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Haynes International has a dividend payout ratio of 19.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Haynes International to earn $4.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Haynes International Trading Up 2.7 %

Haynes International stock opened at $51.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.51. Haynes International has a 52-week low of $41.15 and a 52-week high of $60.85.

Institutional Trading of Haynes International

Haynes International ( NASDAQ:HAYN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $160.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.77 million. Haynes International had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that Haynes International will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Haynes International by 188.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Haynes International by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 11.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 6.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Haynes International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HAYN

Haynes International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.