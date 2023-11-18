HC Wainwright Lowers Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Price Target to $8.00

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Broadwind’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BWEN. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Broadwind in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered Broadwind from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWEN opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. Broadwind has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.55 million, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Broadwind had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $57.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadwind will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Broadwind news, Director Thomas A. Wagner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,895.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,610 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Broadwind during the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Broadwind by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 47,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 19,550 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Broadwind by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Broadwind by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 132,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 19,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadwind during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

