HC Wainwright Trims Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Target Price to $5.00

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Free Report) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Gamida Cell’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.40.

GMDA stock opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.37. The stock has a market cap of $32.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.59. Gamida Cell has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.14.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMDA. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gamida Cell by 431.1% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 7,965,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after buying an additional 6,465,865 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,462,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 17.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,128,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,282,000 after purchasing an additional 764,985 shares during the period. Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the second quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the second quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

