Head-To-Head Survey: Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY) vs. 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Free Report) and 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Leafly has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 2U has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.2% of Leafly shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.6% of 2U shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Leafly shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of 2U shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leafly $47.36 million 0.26 $5.07 million ($8.10) -0.70 2U $963.08 million 0.11 -$322.15 million ($3.57) -0.35

This table compares Leafly and 2U’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Leafly has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 2U. Leafly is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 2U, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Leafly and 2U’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leafly -33.19% N/A -56.03% 2U -30.98% -18.29% -4.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Leafly and 2U, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leafly 0 1 0 0 2.00 2U 0 7 3 0 2.30

2U has a consensus price target of $4.42, suggesting a potential upside of 250.97%. Given 2U’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 2U is more favorable than Leafly.

Summary

2U beats Leafly on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leafly

Leafly Holdings, Inc. owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. The company offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications. Leafly Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About 2U

2U, Inc. operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs. This segment targets students seeking an undergraduate or graduate degree. The Alternative Credential segment offers online open courses, executive education programs, technical, skills-based boot camps, and micro-credential programs through nonprofit colleges and universities. This segment targets students seeking to reskill or upskill for career or personal development through shorter duration and lower-priced offerings. It also provides a platform that provides technology and technology-enabled services. The company was formerly known as 2Tor Inc. and changed its name to 2U, Inc. in October 2012. 2U, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, Maryland.

