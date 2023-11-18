Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

HL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. TheStreet lowered Hecla Mining from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm upgraded Hecla Mining from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $4.40 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hecla Mining currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.43.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

Hecla Mining stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.80. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -51.56 and a beta of 2.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently -33.33%.

Insider Activity

In other Hecla Mining news, Director George R. Johnson acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $34,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,896.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Hecla Mining by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

