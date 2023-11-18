Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) PT Lowered to $82.00 at Barrington Research

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barrington Research from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.52 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.32 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Henry Schein from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Henry Schein from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.75.

Shares of HSIC opened at $68.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.99. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $89.72.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.32. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.22%. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in Henry Schein by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Henry Schein by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Henry Schein by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 704,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,296,000 after purchasing an additional 113,615 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 339,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,222,000 after purchasing an additional 25,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

