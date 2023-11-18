Herald (LON:HRI) Shares Down 1.8%

Herald (LON:HRI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,784 ($21.91) and last traded at GBX 1,784 ($21.91). Approximately 33,475 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 98,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,816 ($22.30).

Herald Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,698.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,741.79. The stock has a market cap of £1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,972.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Herald Company Profile

Herald Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Herald Investment Management Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology, telecommunications, and multi-media sectors.

