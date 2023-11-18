Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) PT Lowered to $66.00 at Truist Financial

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $73.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HGV. Barclays cut their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.83.

Shares of NYSE:HGV opened at $35.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.64. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52-week low of $33.13 and a 52-week high of $51.81.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HGV. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 78.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

