Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Trading 3% Higher

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.25 and last traded at $6.23. 360,276 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 852,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Himax Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 2.08.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Himax Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIMX. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 78.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,208,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721,171 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 11,224.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,409,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,145 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,881,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,669,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

