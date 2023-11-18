HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS) Director Craig Millian Acquires 5,000 Shares

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS – Get Free Report) Director Craig Millian purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,000.00.

HLS Therapeutics Trading Up 6.2 %

HLS opened at C$3.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$120.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.72. HLS Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of C$3.52 and a one year high of C$11.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on HLS. Raymond James cut their price target on HLS Therapeutics from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded HLS Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$12.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Canada downgraded HLS Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

HLS Therapeutics Company Profile

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic for management of symptoms of treatment-resistant schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules for cardiovascular disease; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

