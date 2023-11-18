HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,355 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Motco raised its stake in shares of HP by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $978,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,752,901. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,281 shares in the company, valued at $668,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,457,179 shares of company stock valued at $388,231,371. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HP

HP Price Performance

HPQ stock opened at $28.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.57. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. HP had a negative return on equity of 113.55% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.26%.

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.