Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Director Sells $22,875.00 in Stock

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) Director Vincent T. Cubbage sold 37,500 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total transaction of $22,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 958,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,961.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hyliion Stock Down 8.4 %

NYSE HYLN opened at $0.59 on Friday. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $3.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities lowered Hyliion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $2.80 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Hyliion from $1.75 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYLN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyliion by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Hyliion by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 111,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Hyliion by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Hyliion by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 56,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Hyliion by 6.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 62,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the period. 26.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It offers battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

