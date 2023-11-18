i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.60-$1.78 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $385.00 million-$410.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $405.84 million.

i3 Verticals Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of IIIV opened at $19.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. i3 Verticals has a 1-year low of $17.87 and a 1-year high of $30.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IIIV shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, i3 Verticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 14,942.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 63.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 32.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

