IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) PT Lowered to $8.00

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on IGMS. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $31.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.89.

IGMS opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. IGM Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $27.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of -0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 370.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product candidate, including imvotamab (IGM-2323), an IgM-based CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

