Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Short Interest Down 5.6% in October

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,180,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the October 15th total of 5,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $94.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.16. Illumina has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $238.55.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. Illumina’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Illumina will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total transaction of $83,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,604,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ILMN. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Illumina from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.56.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

