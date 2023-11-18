Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Insider Thomas Tu Sells 25,451 Shares of Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Tu sold 25,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.82, for a total transaction of $1,522,478.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 320,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,198,152.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Inari Medical Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NARI stock opened at $57.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.47. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.81 and a 1-year high of $80.69.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $126.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.92 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. Inari Medical’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NARI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Inari Medical

Institutional Trading of Inari Medical

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NARI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 54.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

About Inari Medical

(Get Free Report)

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.