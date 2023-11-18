Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) Price Target Cut to C$3.40

Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Cormark from C$3.75 to C$3.40 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Indigo Books & Music’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.25) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Indigo Books & Music Stock Performance

TSE:IDG opened at C$1.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.78. Indigo Books & Music has a 52-week low of C$1.04 and a 52-week high of C$2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,093.16, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Indigo Books & Music Company Profile

Indigo Books & Music Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a book and lifestyle retailer in Canada and the United States. It offers books, toys, gifts, baby, kids, wellness, lifestyle, living, fashion, paper, home, and electronics products, as well as kid's books, outdoor, beauty, and paper products.

