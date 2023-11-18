Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) Price Target Cut to C$3.40

Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Cormark from C$3.75 to C$3.40 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Indigo Books & Music’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.25) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.
Indigo Books & Music Stock Performance
TSE:IDG opened at C$1.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.78. Indigo Books & Music has a 52-week low of C$1.04 and a 52-week high of C$2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,093.16, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.20.
Indigo Books & Music Company Profile
