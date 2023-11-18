Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Information Services Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Shares of III stock opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $213.58 million, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.90. Information Services Group has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $5.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Connors sold 6,589 shares of Information Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $32,945.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,256,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,282,265. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Information Services Group news, CEO Michael P. Connors sold 6,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $32,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,256,453 shares in the company, valued at $26,282,265. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Connors sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,263,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,315,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,802 shares of company stock valued at $422,760 over the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 31,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 296,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 20.3% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

