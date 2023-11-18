Insider Buying: AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Insider Acquires $26,620.00 in Stock

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) insider Frederick Craig Wright bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.31 per share, for a total transaction of $26,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

AerSale Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AerSale stock opened at $13.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $716.57 million, a PE ratio of 155.11 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.91. AerSale Co. has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $20.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its stake in AerSale by 191.5% in the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 278,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after buying an additional 183,225 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of AerSale by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 49,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new stake in AerSale in the first quarter worth approximately $8,519,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AerSale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,553,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in AerSale by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASLE. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AerSale from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of AerSale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

AerSale Company Profile

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

