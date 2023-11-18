Insider Buying: Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Director Purchases 1,500 Shares of Stock

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) Director Raymond Mikulich purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$38.50 per share, with a total value of C$57,750.00.
Altus Group Price Performance
Altus Group stock opened at C$38.72 on Friday. Altus Group Limited has a one year low of C$35.29 and a one year high of C$61.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$47.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$46.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.76, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91.
Altus Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Altus Group’s payout ratio is currently 352.94%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AIF
Altus Group Company Profile
Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE).It operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, and advisory solutions primarily for CRE asset valuations for the purpose of performance, development, and investment management; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Altus Group
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Johnson Controls International: Nothing but upside for investors
Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.