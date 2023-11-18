Insider Buying: Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Director Purchases 1,500 Shares of Stock

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) Director Raymond Mikulich purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$38.50 per share, with a total value of C$57,750.00.

Altus Group Price Performance

Altus Group stock opened at C$38.72 on Friday. Altus Group Limited has a one year low of C$35.29 and a one year high of C$61.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$47.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$46.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.76, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91.

Altus Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Altus Group’s payout ratio is currently 352.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AIF. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Altus Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$68.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Altus Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Altus Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$66.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$54.25.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE).It operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, and advisory solutions primarily for CRE asset valuations for the purpose of performance, development, and investment management; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

