Insider Buying: Gowest Gold Ltd. (CVE:GWA) Director Acquires C$12,340.00 in Stock

Gowest Gold Ltd. (CVE:GWA – Get Free Report) Director Peter Quintiliani acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$12,340.00.
Gowest Gold Trading Down 8.7 %
CVE:GWA opened at C$0.11 on Friday. Gowest Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.06 and a 12 month high of C$0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$69.50 million, a P/E ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.05.
Gowest Gold Company Profile
