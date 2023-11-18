Insider Buying: Gowest Gold Ltd. (CVE:GWA) Director Acquires C$12,340.00 in Stock

Gowest Gold Ltd. (CVE:GWA – Get Free Report) Director Peter Quintiliani acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$12,340.00.

CVE:GWA opened at C$0.11 on Friday. Gowest Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.06 and a 12 month high of C$0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$69.50 million, a P/E ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.05.

Gowest Gold Company Profile

Gowest Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold mineral properties in Canada. The company focuses on the development of its 100% owned Bradshaw gold deposit, which is part of the North Timmins gold project located near Timmins, Ontario. It holds interest in the North Timmins Gold Project that covers one patented mining claim, 11 mining leases, and 62 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 120 square kilometers in Evelyn, Gowan, Little, Prosser, Tully, and Wark Townships in the Timmins gold camp.

