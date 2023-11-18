Insider Buying: IDP Education Limited (ASX:IEL) Insider Buys A$11,725.00 in Stock

IDP Education Limited (ASX:IEL – Get Free Report) insider Tracey Horton purchased 500 shares of IDP Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$23.45 ($14.94) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,725.00 ($7,468.15).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.69, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

IDP Education Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from IDP Education’s previous Final dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, September 3rd. IDP Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.36%.

IDP Education Company Profile

IDP Education Limited engages in the placement of students into education institutions in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, New Zealand, and Ireland. Its services include counselling, application processing, pre-departure guidance, student placement and examinations, English language teaching, client relations, online student recruitment, as well as examinations support and shared services.

