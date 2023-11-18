Insider Buying: Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) CFO Acquires 1,200 Shares of Stock

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) CFO Stephen Webster bought 1,200 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.46 per share, for a total transaction of $10,152.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,491.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Luxfer Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE LXFR opened at $8.50 on Friday. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $17.83. The stock has a market cap of $228.40 million, a P/E ratio of 40.48 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.00 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 1.39%.

Luxfer Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Luxfer’s payout ratio is currently 247.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LXFR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 40.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,210,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,134,000 after purchasing an additional 633,547 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Luxfer in the second quarter valued at about $5,856,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Luxfer by 189.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after acquiring an additional 333,472 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Luxfer by 34.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 869,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,610,000 after acquiring an additional 221,349 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Luxfer by 288.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 192,180 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LXFR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Luxfer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Luxfer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

Further Reading

