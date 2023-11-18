Insider Buying: Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Director Buys $29,611.08 in Stock

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) Director Ruben S. Martin bought 11,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $29,611.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,668,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,134,617.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MMLP stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.45. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $3.39.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $176.70 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.28%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $140,000. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids.

