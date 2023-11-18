Insider Buying: Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) Major Shareholder Buys $40,216.86 in Stock

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRAGet Free Report) major shareholder Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc bought 3,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $40,216.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,131,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,491,859.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, November 9th, Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc bought 31,079 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $327,261.87.
  • On Tuesday, November 7th, Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc bought 30,192 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $347,208.00.
  • On Friday, September 29th, Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc bought 34,560 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $483,148.80.
  • On Wednesday, September 27th, Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc bought 24,504 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.31 per share, for a total transaction of $301,644.24.
  • On Monday, September 25th, Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc bought 60,740 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $681,502.80.
  • On Friday, September 22nd, Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc bought 40,000 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.14 per share, for a total transaction of $445,600.00.

Neumora Therapeutics Price Performance

NMRA stock opened at $12.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.47. Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $17.74.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRAGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.79). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Neumora Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NMRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Neumora Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

About Neumora Therapeutics

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA)

