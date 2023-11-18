Insider Buying: Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) Major Shareholder Buys $40,216.86 in Stock

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc bought 3,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $40,216.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,131,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,491,859.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Neumora Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, November 9th, Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc bought 31,079 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $327,261.87.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc bought 30,192 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $347,208.00.

On Friday, September 29th, Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc bought 34,560 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $483,148.80.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc bought 24,504 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.31 per share, for a total transaction of $301,644.24.

On Monday, September 25th, Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc bought 60,740 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $681,502.80.

On Friday, September 22nd, Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc bought 40,000 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.14 per share, for a total transaction of $445,600.00.

Neumora Therapeutics Price Performance

NMRA stock opened at $12.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.47. Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $17.74.

Institutional Trading of Neumora Therapeutics

Neumora Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NMRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.79). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NMRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Neumora Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Neumora Therapeutics

About Neumora Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neumora Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neumora Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.