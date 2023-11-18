Insider Buying: Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Director Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT – Get Free Report) Director Steven Charles Haggarty bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$319,500.00.

Victoria Gold Price Performance

CVE:VIT opened at C$8.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$474.98 million and a PE ratio of -13.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76. Victoria Gold Corp has a 12 month low of C$5.55 and a 12 month high of C$9.90.

About Victoria Gold

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

