Insider Buying: Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Director Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT – Get Free Report) Director Steven Charles Haggarty bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$319,500.00.
Victoria Gold Price Performance
CVE:VIT opened at C$8.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$474.98 million and a PE ratio of -13.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76. Victoria Gold Corp has a 12 month low of C$5.55 and a 12 month high of C$9.90.
