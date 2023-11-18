Insider Buying: Waypoint REIT (ASX:WPR) Insider Buys A$46,600.00 in Stock

Waypoint REIT (ASX:WPR – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Lawton bought 20,000 shares of Waypoint REIT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.33 ($1.48) per share, for a total transaction of A$46,600.00 ($29,681.53).

Waypoint REIT Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Waypoint REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. Waypoint REIT’s payout ratio is -228.57%.

About Waypoint REIT

Waypoint REIT is Australia's largest listed REIT owning solely service station and convenience retail properties with a high-quality portfolio of properties across all Australian States and mainland Territories. Waypoint REIT's objective is to maximise the long-term income and capital returns from its ownership of the portfolio for the benefit of all security holders.

