Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Insider Sells $34,219.45 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) insider Gene Liu sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $34,219.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,021 shares in the company, valued at $9,622,324.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Gene Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 21st, Gene Liu sold 276 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.35, for a total transaction of $50,880.60.

Atlassian Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $184.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.86 and a fifty-two week high of $215.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,793,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 1,162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,815 shares during the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.19.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Articles

