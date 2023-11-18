Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Insider Sells $34,219.45 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) insider Gene Liu sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $34,219.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,021 shares in the company, valued at $9,622,324.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Gene Liu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 21st, Gene Liu sold 276 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.35, for a total transaction of $50,880.60.
Atlassian Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $184.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.86 and a fifty-two week high of $215.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.95.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.19.
View Our Latest Research Report on TEAM
About Atlassian
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Atlassian
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Johnson Controls International: Nothing but upside for investors
Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.