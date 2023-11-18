Insider Selling: Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $258,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,882,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,894,113.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

William Joseph Brennan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 2nd, William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $221,700.00.

On Monday, October 23rd, William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $210,450.00.

On Wednesday, October 11th, William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $240,750.00.

On Tuesday, September 26th, William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $219,600.00.

On Tuesday, September 12th, William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $236,700.00.

Credo Technology Group stock opened at $17.57 on Friday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $19.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.47 and a beta of 2.04.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.27 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 16.30% and a negative return on equity of 5.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CRDO. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,188,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,131,000 after buying an additional 476,844 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 12,981 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 8,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth $718,000. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

